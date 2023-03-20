Tension in Kano collation centre as INEC Returning Officer requests 2hrs recess

By Bashir Bello, KANO

There was a mild drama at the Kano governorship Collation Centre as the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Ahmad Doko Ibrahim requested 2 hours of recess.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Ahmad Doko Ibrahim had requested 2 hours to enable him to have a conducive environment to himself to compute the results and also look into the cancellation cases emanating from incidences recorded from various polling units.

But the party agents kicked against the Returning Officer’s request with suspicion or fear of the unknown.

So far, the results from the 44 LGAs have been submitted to the INEC.