Tension in Imo as LP alleges APC plotting to conduct separate election

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Ahead of Saturday’s, Houses of Assembly elections in Imo state, the Leadership of the Labour Party, LP, in Imo, on Friday alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, has perfected a plan to conduct a separate election in the premises of some local government headquarters using insecurity as an excuse.

The state chairman of LP, Festus Onyekwulusi, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

He alleged that the opposition would not be allowed to near the council headquarters where the election will be held so that it would be rigged in favour of the ruling party.

According to the Labour Party, “Our attention has been drawn to a sinister plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Imo State in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct cluster election in some local government areas as a result of insecurity for the March 18, 20,23 House of Assembly Election in the state.

The election manipulators’plan is to gather voters from affected areas at the Local Government Area Headquarters to vote for APC under the supervision of compromised INEC officials and security officers who will scare supporters of other parties away from the polling units.”

“We want to state categorically that LP will not be e party to cluster election in any part of the state and will resist the attempt to subvert the will of Nigerians as was witnessed during the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday 25th February 2023.

“We urge Imo electorates to turn out en masse and vote their conscience at the House of Assembly polls billed for Saturday 18th March 2023.

We assure them that their votes will be protected,” LP said.