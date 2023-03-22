Team-Duke-Onokpasa hails Oborevwori/Onyeme, Okowa on election victory

By Etop Ekanem

The leader of the Team-Duke-Onokpasa for Oborevwori-Onyema, Duke Onokpasa, has on behalf of his team congratulated Sheriff Oborevwori and his deputy, Chief Monday Onyeme over their overwhelming victory as the winner of the just concluded governorship election.

Congratulating Oborevwori after the victory, Onokpasa described the victory of Oborevwori and Onyeme as a mark of acceptance of the laudable and infrastructural projects recorded by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa- led administration.

Onokpasa, who commended Deltans for coming in their hundreds to vote PDP said the victor has shown that there is no opposition in Delta State, pointing out that he is very optimistic that Deltans will enjoy dividends of democracy under the administration of Oborevwori with the More Agenda.

Comrade Duke Onokpasa, Chairman, Team Duke Onokpasa for Oborevwori

He said: “The victory of Sheriff Oborevwori in the Delta State governorship election is a huge success for every Deltans and a sign of a greater Delta where no one will be left behind in the scheme of things without sidelining any part of the state.

“Oborevwori’s victory is that of continuity and progress for Delta State and its people for a better economy, welfare, infrastructural developments to help Delrans live a better life by consolidating on Okowa’s administrator.

“On behalf of my family and my team, I congratulates the Governor-elect on his victory. I join the entire people of Delta State in sharing in the excitement and great hopes that his emergence inspires, and pray for God’s guidance and strength in delivering the desired governance for the people of Delta.”