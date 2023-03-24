Tasty African Food starts own Digital app, raises bar in UK and Europe

Top destination place for African foods, Tasty African Food has set a new standard with the launch of it’s own digital Tasty app that will enable it serve its teeming and growing number of Nigerians and Africans better in terms of good food and on time delivery.

Disclosing this to reporters, Tasty Foods said, “‘it is proud to announce the arrival of their own Tasty app and online ordering platform. In addition, we have self service kiosks in our Woolwich 2 branch”.

The wave making food chain vendor which is riding the wave of crescendo n the United Kingdom and Europe also said it has entered into a partnership with Adesope Energy Gawd for its Energy Gawd drink that as gone to various branches to get feedback and get customers to try the Energy Gawd drink.

Pointing out that it was partnering with like minds desirous to provide the ultimate food experience to customers, the food merchant informed reporters that the drink has been well received by customers.

In another related development, Tasty African Food is now in Sainsbury’s, with the company touting that ” Our delicious ready meal products are now in the likes of Sainsbury’s stores. Our Ayamase, Mild Stew Assorted, Eforiro and Dodo Gizzard are available.

The food hub has become a household name in the UK and, has seen radical growth of going from just one outlet to over 23 branches dotted around Southeast London and Kent, driven by its core mission of becoming “the pioneer of high quality, affordable, and authentic African cuisine, promoting the true culture of Africa, and serving authentic West African foods”.

The development is a major plus to Tasty African Food, as Sainsbury is the biggest supermarket in the UK. The mega super store is credited for 14.6 per cent of UK supermarket sales and welcomes thousands of customers on a daily basis and millions of shoppers per year, as this will provide the food hub opportunity to make its food available to more customers.

This further gives credence to the reputation the West African food hub has built over the years, as major foreign brands are willing partner and proud be associated with it.

The motive of the partnership is to leverage the platform to sell Tasty African Food’s refrigerated traditional ready-meal West African dishes and its authentic cuisines to a wider audience. This comes in addition to the food chain adding a new outlet to its collection last month, with the opening of its 24th store in East London, Newham, Plaistow, on the corner of the High Street, opposite the Plaistow Royal Mail.

“Our latest restaurant space provides a comfortable interior, which is a relaxing ambiance for you to stop by and eat in! Within a few minutes’ walk of Plaistow station, our new store is the ultimate restaurant chill-out spot.

Tasty African Food has established itself as ‘home away from home’ for African migrants in the UK, leaving them with no feeling of missing their culture, as they are consistently treated to West African cuisines. The popular food hub has been dishing greatness and delicious African meals for 22 years in the UK and its environs. It was established in Woolwich, South-east London and, from just one outlet, it has built a network of 24 branches.