Taraba: Bwacha flayed over claims of conversation with INEC Chairman

Following the claim of Taraba All Progressives Congress, APC Governorship candidate, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha to have had series of conversations with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu over his validation as the rightful APC Governorship candidate, a civil society group has called for his arrest and probe.

Bwacha made this claim on Channel TV’s Sunrise Daily program on Tuesday, claiming he had series of conversations with the INEC boss before he prevailed over the commission to have his name on its Portal as the rightful candidate of his party.

In a statement duly signed by the coordinator of Taraba Democrats Forum, Mallam Aliyu Adamu noted that Senator Bwacha claims of having undue relationship with INEC Chairman might have serious implications on the credibility of INEC as the umpire in charge of the coming March 18th Governorship elections in the State.

“Do all governorship candidates in Taraba call INEC Chairman? Is it appropriate that a candidate will be communicating with INEC Chairman on electoral issues or is it Senator Bwacha’s intention to intimidate other candidates, INEC officials, and people of Taraba state by boasting publicly of his close relationship with the INEC Chairman?” he added.

According to Aliyu, claiming to have spoken with INEC Chairman about his Taraba gubernatorial race while election is just few days away is a deliberate attempt to gain undue favoritism and sympathy.

Aliyu stated that Bwacha’s personal relationship as revealed by him on Channels TV can compromise the integrity of the governorship election in Taraba State.

He, therefore, called on security agencies to immediately arrest and probe the said conversation visa vis Bwacha’s statement that Tarabans would be shocked on Saturday.

“Bwacha has always bragged of his connections with the INEC Chairman and have boasted on how he influenced some posting of INEC officials in Taraba State.

“Tarabans should be allowed to elect their governor and lawmakers without any undue influence and advantage to a candidate.”

Aliyu described Senator Bwacha as a desperate politician who is possibly taking undue advantage of his close relationship with the President-elect’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu as the Chairman and Vice chairman of Christian Senators respectively to harass the INEC Chairman and its officers towards achieving his gubernatorial aspiration through back door.

Recalling that Senator Bwacha accused the Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN and Muslims bodies of attempting to divide Taraba State along religious lines, Aliyu said that, such statements are not meant to be heard from someone who was endorsed by Taraba Christian Association at every instance of contesting for both House of Representatives and Senate.