Talent managers should draw artists closer to God – Olumide Enilolobo

Entertainment executive, Otunba Olumide Enilolobo aka Otb plug has charged talent managers to influence God more in the lives of their artistes.

Enilolobo noted that talent managers are the closest people to the artistes therefore they are in the best position to draw them to God.

He further argued that while most artistes started their careers in church, they have backslide in their service to God.

“Artistes managers should influence God more into artistes lives. Most of them have Godly background because some of them started from the church, some of them started singing in church at a very tender age,” said Enilolobo.

He continues: “artistes managers are the ones that are closer to them, they are into their day to day life compared to the A&R or the plug or even the label. Personal relationship with God really goes a long way. They need to know their health status, advice them to go check their health as soon as possible because most of these artistes’ conscience are far away from their mind, all they want to do is just music but their are more to what they can do in God’s aspect. They don’t necessarily have to go to church and serve radically but having a relationship with God give their lives a balance.”