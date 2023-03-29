T Pumpy Concept’s reputation is its selling point – CEO Adaralegbe

Real estate entrepreneur and founder of T. Pumpy Concept Limited, Adaralegbe Akintayo, and his company have been top of the news in the sector in the first quarter of 2023 due to the company’s ongoing construction activities across four states in recent months.

Since it shot to public consciousness, T. Pumpy Concept, a real estate development company with over 40 estates in Abuja, Ekiti, Ibadan and Ilorin, has maintained its visibility thanks to its group of brand ambassadors, engineers, marketers and staff who worked relentlessly for clients in Nigeria and diaspora.

Briefing its followers about the company’s increased activities, the CEO during a recent live chat on its Instagram page, @tpumpy1 with TMY Podcast said: “One out of our five site locations of similar sizes here in Ado Ekiti has over 1000 plots of approximately over 200 acres. The whole land is government approved with building approval certificates so you have nothing to fear about allocation issues as we have a surplus out for purchase.”

The Iloro, Ekiti-born CEO makes regular updates on the Instagram page including the one of January 29, 2023, where he introduced an ongoing infrastructure development at T. Pumpy Concept’s new Phase at IDU Palazzo Estate in Abuja.

Earlier on January 18, he had also posted an update when the T.Pumpy Concept office in Ibadan clocked one year.

He also previously posted on January 13, a video of development work at its new site in the Moniya area of Ibadan.

Similarly, a video of the company’s Lekki estate was posted on February 23, showing workers putting finishing touches to electricity and road infrastructure in the estate.

Explaining why T. Pumpy Concept is having a field day despite the gloomy outlook of the Nigerian economy, Adaralegbe, who clocked 40 in 2022, simply said: “ T Pumpy Concept is known for affordable and genuine land. So, come rain or sunshine, we will always be in business.”