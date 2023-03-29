SWAN congratulates Enugu governor-elect, Peter Mbah

Peter Mbah, Governor-elect, Enugu State

..assures of readiness to lift sporting activities in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Enugu state chapter has congratulated the governor-elect, Barr. Peter Mbah for his victory in the just concluded Governorship election in the state.

The association also assured him of its readiness for partnership with the state government to lift sporting activities in Enugu State.

The association in a congratulatory message signed by its Secretary, Comrade Chinedu Adonu, appealed with Mbah to choose a Commissioner For Youths and Sports based on experience and as well have passion for sports development.

“Your Excellency, accept our warm congratulations on your deserved victory at the polls. We wish you the best wishes as you prepare to assume the responsibilities of your new office.

“We assure you of a cordial mutually beneficial relationship as we strive to lift sporting activities in Enugu State.

“We look forward to working with you not only to develop sports in our dear state but to harness talents and also to concert our efforts in the cause of peace and the brotherhood of all residents.

“Your Excellency, we appeal that the commissioner for youths and sports should be someone who knows sports and is passionate about sports development. We look forward to seeing our state fully represented and fully competing in both international and local sporting events”.