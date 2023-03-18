Suspected thug arrested as security averts violence at Kano APC chairman’s polling unit

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

…as tension mounts at Kano APC chairman’s polling unit

Security personnel have averted attempts by thugs to disrupt voting process at poling unit 02 Charanchi ward where the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Abdullahi Abbas is casting his votes.

Trouble started when voters were scared away from the polling unit by thugs wielding dangerous weapons.

However, security agents took over the situation and some arrests were made.

One of the suspected thugs was arrested and taken away by the security as voters gathered around the area applaud them.