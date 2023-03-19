Surulere constituency I: Desmond Elliot’s rival, Olumide Oworu not on ballot

Supposed candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Surulere Constituency I, Olumide Oworu was not on ballot in the just concluded state assembly election that held on Saturday (yesterday).

Checks by Vanguard on the official declaration of result sheet for the constituency showed Adebayo Bode and not Olumide Oworu was candidate of the party.

According to reports, the candidates were enmeshed in legal cases that wasn’t resolved till build up to the elections.

After final collation of results, Elliot came tops with 17,877 votes while candidate of the Labour Party, Adebayo Bode came second with 7,822 votes.