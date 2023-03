.

By Steve Oko

The Supreme Court Wednesday in Abuja, re-affirmed Professor Greg Ibe as the authentic governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia State.

Other three governorship aspirants who lost at the primary: Sir Chikwe Udensi, Gen. Ijioma Nwokoro Ijioma, and Etigwe Uwa, SAN, had gone to court to challenge Ibe’s victory.

Details later…