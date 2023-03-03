Supreme Court to rule on naira swap

The Supreme Court will rule by 10 am today in the cases filed by some States to challenge the propriety of the naira swap policy of the Federal Government.
An official of the court announced the shift in time, a moment ago, to a packed court.
The official was silent on what informed the shift from the 9 am usual sitting time of the court.
Some state governors have arrived the court room this morning.
