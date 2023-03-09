Supreme court obstructing justice for Nnamdi Kanu — IPOB alleges

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader

By Steve Oko

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused the Supreme Court of Nigeria of obstructing justice for its detained Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB expressed dismay and bitterness that for more than 100 days the Court of Appeal ordered the Kanu to be released unconditionally and the Federal Government appealed the judgement before the Supreme Court, the apex court had refused to entertain it.

Kanu has been in detention at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, since June 2021 when he was extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya.

IPOB wondered why the apex court would fail to schedule the suit brought before it concerning Kanu while on the other hand, it has been expeditiously handling other matters.

The pro-Biafra movement reminded the apex court Justices that the world is watching keenly to know how it handles the matter concerning Kanu.

It also urged the Justices of the Court not to give legitimacy to Executive rascality.

Below is a full text of a statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful:

“The global family and movement of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of the prophet Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU alerts the public and the international community on the deliberate obstruction of justice by the Supreme Court of Nigeria in the case of Mazi Nnamdi KANU who is illegally detained in DSS solitary confinement.

“The world should recall that the Justices of Abuja Appeal Court on October 13, 2022, unanimously discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi KANU of all charges brought against him by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The same Court barred Nigeria’s government from prosecuting him in any Nigerian Court. Similarly, Umuahia High Court ordered the Federal Government of Nigeria to return Mazi Nnamdi KANU to Kenya, where he was abducted, tortured, and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria. Nonetheless, the lawless Federal Government of Nigeria refused to obey their own court orders. Instead, they erroneously went to the Supreme Court to obstruct justice by filing an appeal to their own lower court’s ruling.

“One would have expected the Supreme Court of Nigeria, being a Constitutional Court to throw out such erroneous appeal by the Federal Government of Nigeria for its disobedience to the Appeal Court Orders or expedite action on the case bordering on International crime and Human Right abuse.

” Instead, they deliberately decided not to fix a date to hear the appeal before them. It has been over 100 days since the Federal Government appealed the judgment of its Appellant Court which discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi KANU, yet the Supreme Court has not fixed a date for the hearing.

“IPOB and Biafrans perceive the Supreme Court Justices as colluding with the Federal Government to delay and deny Mazi Nnamdi KANU justice.

” Mazi Nnamdi KANU didn’t commit any crime prosecutable in Nigeria or anywhere internationally, yet he has been held in solitary confinement by the DSS for over 18 months.

“The Nigeria Government, who is in violation of international law of extradition and disobedience of court orders, is enjoying immunity because Supreme Court Justices have decided to trade justice for obedience to the executive arm of the government.

“If Supreme Court Judges can expedite actions on the cases involving Nigeria politicians, what stops them from expediting action on the extraordinary rendition and human right abuse of Mazi Nnamdi KANU who is currently very sick?

” Are the Supreme Court Justices biased, or are they promoting ethnic bigotry in dispensing justice? Do the men on the bench want the world to believe that they are the Executive branch of Nigeria Government’s stooges?

“The world is watching the Supreme Court of Nigeria to either legalize and institutionalize extraordinary renditions or uphold international laws. The men of the bench have a moral duty to uphold the constitution of Nigeria that are in line with international laws and, at the same time, protect human rights of all persons.”

“IPOB expressed deep worry over the deteriorating health of Kanu saying he might not survive for too long if no urgent medical attention were given to him.

“The deteriorating health condition of Mazi Nnamdi KANU is more than enough evidence for the Supreme Court of Nigeria to expedite action on his case if indeed they are not bullied or intimidated by the Executive branch of the Nigeria government to stand down on this case.

It is said that justice delayed is a justice denied.

” We in IPOB think that the Supreme Court Justices are aiding and abetting the Federal Government of Nigeria in torturing and denying Mazi Nnamdi KANU justice by refusing to fix a date to hear the appeal before them.

“If anything else that is more severe happens to Mazi Nnamdi KANU in DSS solitary confinement, the Supreme Court Justices and the Federal Government of Nigeria should be held responsible

“Mazi Nnamdi KANU’S case will test the boldness and independence of the Supreme Court of Nigeria as stipulated in their Constitution. The world is waiting for the Supreme Court to prove their independence.”