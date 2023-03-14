SupportiFly to sponsor Iftar for fasting Muslims in Ramadan

An non-governmental organisation, SupportiFly, a subsidiary of Fly Multi-Company Ltd. has announced it’s intention to feed indigent Muslims during Ramadan.

In the announcement made via their various social media pages, the not-for-profit organisation stated that it would not be sustainable to have Muslims fast and not eat healthy during the holy month.

Speaking on the Iftar feeding project, SupportiFly Executive Director, Bolarinwa Haishah O, said that a cash gift of ₦5,000 will be awarded to every individual.

She stated, “For the Iftar programme, we will be handling ₦5,000 each to two indigent Muslims daily throughout the 30 days of Ramadan.”

She explained that SupportiFly aim to provide compassionate and comprehensive support to everyone in need while empowering them to overcome challenges and lead a fulfilling life.

“We still have further projects in plan to execute. We have been doing this during the holy month and beyond. It is our sheer humanitarian belief to ensure that everyone lives comfortable. We want to create a world of hope where everyone in need is provided with resources and opportunities for them to thrive,” she added.

She further stated that indigent Muslims should look out to SupportiFly social media pages to get more updates on the project and also subsequent projects from the organisation.