Super Eagles legend, Ocholi congratulates President-Elect Tinubu, Shettima

Dr Hassan Abdulrahman Ocholi, the National Coordinator and Convener of the Super Eagles Legends Nationwide Campaign Tour for Tinubu/Shettima, has congratulated President-elect, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, on their victory at the presidential elections held on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Speaking to the press shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the result at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, the venue of the National Collation of the Presidential Election, Dr Ocholi thanked Nigerians for voting in Tinubu/Shettima in the just-concluded presidential poll.

He also congratulated the Nigeria Super Eagles Legends for their 100% participation, which started over a year ago when they were the first group of Nigerians to declare support for His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Asiwaju, during his 70th birthday.

The Super Eagles Legends took it further by campaigning round the country for his victory after a flag-off for the nationwide tour on December 10, 2022, where President Muhammadu Buhari was ably represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Dr Hassan Ocholi thanked His Excellency Rt. Hon James Abiodun Faleke for his support and encouragement throughout the assignment, which he believed contributed so much to the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

He recalled how the Super Eagles Legends took the Tinubu/Shettima message to all Nigerian homes and thanked the captain of the team, Austine Jay Jay Okocha, his colleagues Peter Rufai, Daniel Amokachi, and all members of the team for their doggedness, understanding, and commitment during the campaign tour across the country.

The Convener, Dr Hassan Ocholi, and his partner, Miss Sylvia Iwong Ugi, are international football and sports consultants with very high standards who have used the influence of sports to promote politics and mobilize support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, now President-elect, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dr Ocholi noted that football remains the biggest unifying factor in Nigeria and the global stage, and the Super Eagles Legends National Campaign Tour was a major factor in the just-concluded campaign as the legends, who are loved by Nigerians, took the message to all homes irrespective of tribe, religion, and status.

The Super Eagles Legends Nationwide Campaign Tour for Tinubu/Shettima was a massive success, and the support of the Super Eagles Legends played a crucial role in the victory of His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima.

The campaign was a demonstration of the power of sports in politics and the ability of Nigerians to come together and support a worthy cause.