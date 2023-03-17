Super Eagles goalkeeping hopeful, Goodman gets England U20 invite

Goodman

Nigeria’s Super Eagles hope to solve its goalkeeping department’s problem with the promising 19 years old England-based kid sensation, Owen Olamidayo Goodman, is now on the brink of fading away as he has been invited to the England U20 squad ahead of the World Cup.

The goalkeeper who was born in the United Kingdom to a Nigerian mother and British father is one of the goalkeepers invited to the 22-member team by Technical Director, John McDermott.

The kid sensation who recently penned a new deal with his U21 Crystal Palace side is expected to report to the team camp on Sunday along with other players.

The team is expected to play three friendly matches before departing for the 23rd edition of the U20 World Cup in Indonesia scheduled between May 20 to June 11, 2023.

Preparation for the summer tournament will see England play France, USA and Germany.

The English fans will have the opportunity to see some of the most exciting young players in the country when the U20 takes on Germany at the Manchester City Academy Stadium on Wednesday 22 March.

The squad will then head to the Marbella Football Centre in Spain to take on the USA (Saturday 25 March) and France (Tuesday 28 March) as preparation for this summer’s tournament ramps up.

Goodman has been the first-choice keeper for Paddy McCarthy’s Under-21s this season, keeping three clean sheets in 12 games.

Goodman is a man spoilt with choice when it comes to his international football career.

He can represent Canada, Nigeria, and England for his international career.

He recently opened up on how he will arrive at a decision.

“Whoever calls me first, I will honour the invite,” he said.

When pushed further on the possibility of Nigeria, Owen gave an emphatic answer.

”I will be glad to play for my country (Nigeria) if I get the opportunity I will grab it.”