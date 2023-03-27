Super Eagles get sponsor’s support against Guinea-Bissau

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been assured total support from Nigerian Breweries Plc brands Goldberg, Life Continental, and Zagg Energy Drink, as they seek to bounce back after their shock defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Super Eagles’ perfect run in the qualifiers was halted last Friday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja where they were beaten 1-0 by Guinea Bissau’s Wild Dogs.

Mama Balde scored the solitary goal that condemned the three-time African Champions to defeat on home soil.

Though that defeat suffered by coach Jose Peseiro’s men left a bitter taste in the mouths of many, the Nigerian Breweries brands have expressed their commitment to the team and the belief that they will bounce back stronger and more determined in Monday’s second leg billed for Guinea-Bissau.

Goldberg, a high-quality lager beer, has long been associated with fostering unity and celebrating the shared values of its customers.

The brand is committed to inspiring the Eagles to achieve great things again and re-enact the golden moments that the team have always been synonymous with.

“Nothing spoil, we’ll bounce back! We keep cheering till the final whistle and let’s go @NGSuper Eagles #OmoluabiFC,” said in a post on Goldberg’s Instagram page after the match and ahead of the Match-day four duel in Bissau on Monday.

In another post just before the team left the country for the crunch encounter, “not the result we wanted on Friday but nothing spoil, come on @ng-supereagleslet’s bounce back come Monday #OmoluabiFC,” it stated.

And a follow up to the brand’s motivation, the Super Eagles’ players in unison said; “Please don’t give up on us, we know you deserve more and we’re very much on course to make you happy. The final training concluded before jetting out to Guinea Bissau #SoarSuperEagles #AFCON2023Q.

Life, a fine-quality continental lager beer is backing the Super Eagles, emphasising its commitment to the nation’s progress and its belief in the power of resilience and hard work.

Similarly, Zagg Energy Drink, a recent addition to the Nigerian Breweries portfolio, aims to energize the team and the Nigerian fans, fuelling their passion and drive for success.

The three Nigerian Breweries brands have joined forces to bolster the team’s confidence and encourage fans to rally behind the team, seeking to get back on track.

The Senior Brand Manager, Life Continental Beer, Francis Obiajulu, reiterated that support for the Super Eagles and the other national teams is for all seasons and not just when the going is good.

“As a responsible brand, our support is through thick and thin, not just when the going is good. I can assure you we are still solidly behind the Super Eagles and we are backing them to soar high in Monday’s second leg.” Obiajulu declared.

“With the right attitude, hard work, and determination, the Super Eagles can rise above their recent setback and soar to new heights,” he added.