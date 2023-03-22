Sultan declares Thursday as Ramadan fast

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Dr Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III and president General Nigeria supreme council for Islamic Affairs has said that he has received reports of sighting of new moon from Muslim’s leaders and organisations across the country which were duly verified and authenticated by state and National Moon sighting committees.



He said tomorrow Thursday the 23rd day of March 2023 becomes the first day of Ramadan 1444 AH .

Sultan call on the Muslim Ummah to commence fasting accordingly tomorrow.



“As we just concluded 2023 general elections and leaders emerged at national and states levels , by Allah’s will , we therefore call on all Muslims to use the Holy Month for extra prayers for their successes in steering the affairs of our country”



He appeal to wealthy individuals to assist the vulnerable and poor people with food during the holy month to cushion the hardship that people are going through