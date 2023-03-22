Sultan congratulates Sokoto Governor-elect, Ahmad Aliyu

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has felicitated the new Governor-elect Hon. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto over his landslide victory in the just-concluded Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

The Sultan was represented at the APC leader’s residence, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko on Monday at Gawon Nama Sokoto by a high-powered delegation under the leadership of Waziri of Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu.

The Sultan while congratulating the Governor-elect described the election in the state as one of the most peaceful and violence free in the country.

He further reiterated the Sultanate Council’s full commitment to work assiduously with the new Governor of the State for the development of the state.

Sultan Sa’ad explained that the election of Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto is the will of Allah the Almighty as He gives power to whom He wishes at the period He wishes, saying the election was widely accepted in the State.

The Sultan prayed to Allah to help and protect the Governor to be able to steer the helm of affairs of Sokoto

state for the well-being of all its citizens.

Responding, the Governor-elect, while accepting the congratulatory message by the Sultan, described the revered monarch as a father to all.

Ahmad Aliyu recalled, when they visited the Palace during the electioneering, the Sultan told them that, the Sultanate Council is for all, therefore no one can be sidelined if he comes for fatherly advice.

The Governor-elect explained that the statement by the Sultan came to being as he sent the high-powered delegation to rejoice with him over his victory during the gubernatorial poll in the State.

He promised to carry everybody along for the actualization of his 9-Point Agenda, which if implemented will bring positive changes to the state and it’s people.

The Sultan delegation comprised the Wazirin Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, Magajin Rafin Sokoto, Alhaji Rilwanu Bello, Galadiman Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru Galadanci, Sarkin Kabin Yabo, Alh Muhammadu Mai Turare and Sa’in Kilgori, Dr Muhammadu Jabbi Kilgori as well as the Secretary to the Sultanate Council, Danburan Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’idu Muhammad Maccido.

They were all received by the APC leader in the State, Senàtor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko at his Gawon Nama residence Sokoto, alongside Senate Leader, Senàtor Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, DG NTI, Professor Musa Garba Mai Tafsir and newly-elected members of the Sokoto State house of Assembly, among other personalities.