‘Strength of Lagos is its diversity’, UK faults ethnic profiling

The United Kingdom has condemned the ethnic profiling of Lagos, stressing that the strength and beauty of Lagos lie in its diversity.

Ben Llewellyn-Jones, British deputy high commissioner to Nigeria, said this on Sunday in an interview with Nigeria Info FM.

Recall that prior to the Lagos governorship election, ethnic slurs and divisive remarks took the order of the day.

Arguments on who owns Lagos and who should be regarded as an outsider heated up with ethnic discrimination holding sway.

Then came the governorship polls, and voters of south-east extraction were reported to have been attacked in some parts of Lagos while exercising their civic duty.

Llewellyn-Jones, in her reaction, said such moves would only impede the growth of Lagos as many mega cities around the world have recorded huge strides because of their diversity of human capital.

“If you live in London, you are a Londoner, a British-Pakistan, is a Londoner. The British Prime Minister lives in London. My boss, the British foreign Secretary is clearly British-Sierra Leone and lives in London, they are Londoners,” he said

“Why is it that people who pay taxes, who work, who provide teachers, who built businesses, who create jobs, who live in Lagos, who happen to be from a different ethnicity to some other people are not Lagosians? Of course, they are. The strength of Lagos is its diversity, and if Lagos can’t be that kind of cosmopolitan melting pot of culture and language and all the things it should be, then really how is Lagos going to succeed?

People chanting anti-Igbo messages and walking on the streets by polling units on elections day is totally unacceptable. Not just in Lagos, but also in Enugu and Rivers were we had our teams as well and many other places.

It was a very much tougher day for voters which shouldn’t be. But we saw people vote in spite of that, which is truly impressive about the elections.

“I think the right question to people who have been driving these ethnic kind of languages would be, when you go to cities around the world like London, what do you see when you see the success of those places? Because the success of those places are not built upon division but upon unity.

“I think that people who are still using that kind of language should stop, and the party they represent should be saying to them ‘stop now, this is not in our name and you are wrong’.”