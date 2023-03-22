Stop creating tension, disaffection, seek redress in court, South West IPAC tells Atiku, others

…Charts way forward

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has urged aggrieved candidates and Political Parties in the just concluded elections to seek redress in the Court, and stop creating tension and disaffection

IPAC, at a meeting in Osogbo, Osun State capital, to xray the just concluded general elections in the country, said that they should ” follow the laid down procedures and lodge their complaints to avoid creating tension and causing disaffection amongst Nigerians across tribal and political divides”

This was contained in a communique read by the Zonal Chairman of the council, Hon. Adewale Adebayo, after the meeting in Osogbo, Osun state.

The council urged INEC to address the shortcomings and complaints raised by political parties and their candidates in future elections.

“What Prof. Mahmud Yakubu has done despite the hurdles deserves commendation and not condemnation”

“We hereby frowned at candidates making inflammatory comments even when they have filed their case at the tribunal”, the communique read.

The council in the South West congratulates Senator Bola Tinubu on his victory in the February 25 presidential election on his emergence as the winner of the just-concluded presidential election in Nigeria.

” Our best wishes to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other candidates of various political parties for their successful outing at the just concluded elections.

“We urge those elected to make their mandate a pride of the south west region”.

The council urge south west state rise up to the occasion politically, saying the region has been relegated in the scheme of things politically and economically.

“South West used to be central point of Nigeria’s politics had been grossly relegated due to lack of cohesion and coordination by our leaders. But we have firm believe that with strategic alliance by leaders of thought, the region will regain its lost glory.

The chairmen at the meeting includes Mr Samson Okusanya( Ogun), Hon Adewale Adebayo ( Osun), Mr Jaiyeola Olusegun Mobolaji( Lagos), Mr Owoola Daramola( Ekiti), Apostle Dare Ojo ( Oyo) and Mr Olaoluwa Adesanya ( Ondo)