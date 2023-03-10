Stolen phone: Court admits nursing mother, brother to bail in A’Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo, yesterday admitted a 22 year-old prison inmate, who delivered a bouncing baby girl in Uyo Correctional Centre, while awaiting trial alongside his younger brother for allegedly receiving a stolen phone to bail.

The trial judge, Justice Ntong Ntong, who was moved by the condition of the six months-old baby, born on 24th day of September, 2022, granted the siblings (names withheld) bail unconditionally.

The defendants who are also orphans and

indigenes of Edem Idim Ibakesi, in Ini Local Government Area of the state were charged for conspiracy to receive a stolen property and receiving stolen property.

A police inspector attached to State Intelligence Bureau, Police Headquarters, Ikot AkpanAbia in Uyo, Omodot Itoro-Etim

accused the siblings and two other persons of breaking into her shop at Aka Etinan, Uyo in December, 2019 to steal phones and recharge cards.

But the defendants had in their extrajudicial statements said they bought an itel phone worth N2,000 from a neighbour without knowing it was stolen, which landed them in prison custody since January, 2022.

When the matter came up on Thursday, Counsel to the duo, Barr Sampson Adula told the Court that it was sympathetic, the situation in which the police inspector Omodot Itoro-Etim, caused the arrest and detention of the poor orphans.

Adula who is the State Coordinator, Legal Aid Council, also told the Court that after the arrest of the nursing mother who was a POS operator and her younger brother who wss a sales boy in a bakery, the prosecution abandoned them in prison custody.

In his ruling, Justice Ntong noted that the situation was enough to admit the defendants to bail especially because of the innocent infant girl.

Justice Ntong also said that the mother of the child who dropped out of school in SS 2 and her younger brother, an SS 3 dropout, were constitutionally presumed innocent.

The Court said it will concede to the application for adjournment by the prosecuting counsel and excuse his absence, but that the date suggested in his application letter was not convenient to the Court.

“The defendants are hereby granted bail on self recognisance and unconditionally to a surety who shall leave his contact address with this Court.

“He shall produce them in Court on Monday, 13th March, 2023. The Officer in charge of Uyo Correctional Centre is hereby ordered to comply with this order and release the accused persons forthwith to the said surety. I so hold”, the Court ruled.

The Court adjourned the matter till Monday, 13th March, 2023.

After the court proceedings, the defendants who expressed gratitude to their Counsel for the unconditional bail granted them, however, appealed to members of the public to come to their aid by providing them with a source of livelihood to take care of themselves.

The nursing mother particularly solicited support to enable her take care of her newborn baby whose father abandoned during the period they spent in prison custody