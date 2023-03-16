Sterling Bank partners Healthtracka to eradicate cervical cancer in Nigeria  

Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, CEO, Healthtracker, and Dr Stephanie Metieh.

Sterling Bank, a leading Nigerian commercial bank, has partnered Healthtracka, a digital health company, to celebrate International Women’s Day by gifting their female employees HPV (human papilloma virus) self-sampling kits.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about cervical cancer, consequences of its late diagnosis, and the importance of screening eligible women in underserved communities like Nigeria.

Cervical cancer is a preventable disease that is caused by the HPV, which is transmitted through sexual contact.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women worldwide, with approximately 570,000 new cases and 311,000 deaths annually.

Nigeria has the highest burden of cervical cancer in Africa, with an estimated 14,943 new cases and 10,403 deaths each year.

One of the major challenges in the fight against cervical cancer in Nigeria is the late diagnosis of the disease. In many cases, the disease is only detected in advanced stages when treatment options are limited, and the survival rate is low.

To address this challenge, Sterling Bank and Healthtracka have come together to promote early detection through screening, awareness, and education.

As part of the initiative, Sterling Bank is gifting a number of their female employees HPV self-sampling kits, which enables women to collect their own cervical samples in the privacy of their homes.

The samples can then be sent to a laboratory for testing, and results can be accessed through a secure online portal.

This approach is more convenient and less invasive than traditional screening methods, such as Pap tests, which require a visit to a healthcare facility.

Commenting on the partnership, Temi Dalley, Chief Human Resources Officer, Sterling Bank, said: “As a socially responsible organisation, we are committed to promoting the health and wellbeing of our employees and the wider community.

“Cervical cancer is a preventable disease, and we believe that early detection through screening is key to eradicating it. We are proud to partner with Healthtracka to provide a number of our female employees with the tools they need to take control of their health.”

Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, Founder of Healthtracka, added: “We are delighted to partner Sterling Bank to raise awareness about cervical cancer and promote early detection.

“Our HPV self-sampling kit is an innovative and convenient way for women to access screening, particularly in underserved communities where access to healthcare may be limited.

“We hope that this initiative will encourage more women to prioritize their health and take action to prevent cervical cancer.”