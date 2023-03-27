State Assembly Polls: 9 days after, results of 183 constituencies not released

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor & Omezia Ajayi, LAGOS

Nine days after the March 18 Governorship and State Assembly elections, the results of 183 constituencies across seven states have not been published by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Some of the polls have been declared inconclusive while the commission is withholding the results in some states.

Also, governorship election results in Kebbi and Adamawa, two of the 28 states where the polls were held have been declared inconclusive.

Meanwhile, the INEC has fixed April 15 for the conduct of supplementary polls for two governorship, 11 Senate, 35 House of Representatives and unnumbered state assembly slots.

Adamawa, Yobe, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna and Zamfara top states with awaited assembly polls results.

In Adamawa, the INEC Public Affairs Officer, Malam Dahiru Jauro, told Vanguard that “the issue is being handled by the legal department and the man in charge is not on seat. By Wednesday, we will issue certificates of return to the winners so the document (result) will be ready on Tuesday.”

In Sokoto, an official said, “the Acting REC, Auwal Aliyu Kangiwa, just got the list of the results today (yesterday) and we are planning to release it tomorrow (Tuesday).”

In Kaduna, a source said, “we are still waiting for the official Kaduna Assembly elections result. We don’t know why it was delayed.”

APC leads in the battle for state legislatures with 421

In the battle for the 993 state houses of assembly slots, no fewer than eight parties have won 810 seats with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, winning most with 421 slots. The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has 303 seats; the Labour Party, LP got 36; All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, 22; Social Democratic Party, SDP, 10; and Young Progressives Party, YPP 9. The rest are New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP 8; and African Democratic Congress, ADC 1.

APC dominates four zones, PDP one

From the results released, the APC won more seats in four zones (South-East, South-West, North-Central and North-East) while the PDP dominated in South-South.

In the South-East, where three assembly polls are conclusive, the APC cornered 45 seats followed by the LP 32; PDP 25; APGA 18 and YPP 6.

The APC repeated the feat in the South-West where it won 86 seats compared to PDP’s 76 and LP’s 2 while one constituency is inconclusive.

In the South-South, the PDP had the upper hand with 111 slots while the APC had 35 positions. YPP had 2 and LP one while constituencies were inconclusive.

Also, in the North-Central where four constituencies are pending, the APC won 100 seats while the PDP got 42 slots. Other parties that registered their names as winners are SDP-4, NNPP-2, YPP-1, LP-1 and ADC-1.

In the Northeast, results from four of the six states show the APC to have won 61 seats compared to PDP’s 39, NNPP’s 3, and SDP’s 1.

How parties fared in states

South-East

Abia: LP 10, PDP 11, YPP 2, APC 1

Anambra: APGA 17, LP 8, YPP 3, PDP 2

Ebonyi: APC 18, PDP 2, APGA 1, LP 1, Inconclusive 2

Enugu: PDP10, LP 14

Imo: APC 26, Inconclusive 1

South-West

Lagos: APC 38, LP2

Ekiti: APC 23, Inconclusive 1

Ogun: APC 16, PDP1

Ondo: PDP 22, APC 4

Osun: PDP 25, APC 1

Oyo: PDP 28, APC 4

South-South

Akwa Ibom: PDP 24, YPP 2, Inconclusive 1

Bayelsa: PDP 17, APC 4, APGA 2

Cross River: APC 19, PDP 5, LP1

Delta: PDP 22, APC 7

Edo: PDP 12, APC 8

Rivers: PDP 31, Inconclusive 1

North-Central

Benue: APC 21, PDP 10, LP1

Kogi: APC 22, PDP 2, ADC 1

Kwara: APC 23, PDP 1

Nasarawa: APC11, PDP 8, SDP 3, NNPP2

Niger: APC 16, PDP 5, SDP 1, Pending 4

Plateau: PDP 16, APC 7, YPP 1

North-East

Bauchi: PDP 22, APC 6, NNPP 1

Borno: APC 28

Gombe: APC 20, PDP 4

Taraba: PDP13, APC 7, NNPP 2, SDP 1, APGA 1

North-West

Katsina: APC 32, PDP 1, invalid 1

Kebbi: APC 13, PDP 1, Inconclusive 10

Zamfara: PDP 6, Others not released

Kaduna: APC 4, Others not released

INEC to hold Adamawa, Kebbi, 94 constituency elections April 15

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said yesterday that all outstanding governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

In a statement, INEC National Commissioner in charge of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said: “The commission met today (yesterday) March 27,’ 2023 and reviewed the areas where supplementary elections are required to conclude the outstanding Governorship, National and State Assembly elections across the country”,

‘’It would be recalled that 26 state governorship, 104 senatorial, 329 federal and 935 state constituency elections have been concluded and winners declared.

“Consequently, supplementary governorship elections will be held in Adamawa and Kebbi states, five senatorial districts, 31 federal and 58 State Assembly constituencies. ‘’Owing to the competitive nature of the elections, especially for legislative seats, supplementary elections will be held in just a few polling units in some constituencies.

“A comprehensive list of the polling units by State, Local Government, Registration Area, registered voters and PVCs collected will be published on our website on or before Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

“Meanwhile, the commission has fixed Saturday, April 15, 2023, for the conduct of the supplementary elections in the affected polling units nationwide.

‘’We appeal to all political parties, candidates and stakeholders to note the date and locations of the supplementary elections. The earlier accreditation for polling and collation agents, observers and the media subsists for the supplementary elections.

“The commission, once again, urges political parties, candidates and their supporters to see the exercise as an election and not war.

‘’They should avoid incendiary statements and negative mobilisation so that the elections can be conducted and concluded as scheduled.’’