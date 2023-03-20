Starturp firm trains kiddies on tech at maiden national ICT competition

By Miftaudeen Raji

A startup tech firm, B Bright Kids has trained kiddies on various aspects of technology at a maiden National ICT competition.

Tagged, “Innovate 2023,” the ICT competition was themed, “Sustainable Developmental Goals.”

Speaking on the competition, the founder and CEO of B Bright Kids, Busola Onisesi noted that the competition was held with the aim to create more awareness of the need of ICT knowledge in schools and individual communities at large.

According to Onisesi, the I.C.T Competition is was hosted annually ually at a national Level for students of Age Group 7-18 years, where they make innovative projects with the destined purpose of making the world a better place.

She stated, “They get an opportunity to explore the exciting world of Digital Literacy, Coding and Robotics with interactive activities and projects and to develop critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication the four C’s of the 21st-Century skills.

“There are various competitions out there for different core subjects but we have limited competitions for ICT hence the creation of Innovate 2023,” she said.

The participating schools at the competion include: Caleb British International; Glisten International Academy; Al-Azeemah Montessori School; Fareedah Children School(Yaba); New World Elementary School; Precious Muslim Sprouts; The Outliers School; Fareedah Children School(Awoyaya); Flowers and Heart Nursery and Primary School; Deen Quintessential School; Tender Sprout School; and Dreampark Montessori School.

The competition had four categories viz Digital literacy, Coding, Robotics, Stem (Science Technology, Engineering & Mathematics).

The Innovate 2023 competition laso had an Awards ceremony held on the 16th of March, 2023 at IMISI3D center Yaba.

Onisesi said, “Winners at the Awards and their teachers had access to VR, AR and XR, and were also enlightened on the usage and benefits of XR at large.

“They also visited the studio were all the magic happens and the students were able to play games, had a one-on-one discussion with a tech guru and also had a real time experience of VR.

“The winners also went house with their individual awards for each category, DIY kits and other gifts. B Bright Kids also launched her DIY STEM KITS ( Do it yourself kits ) and which is now available for sales on demand,” she said.

The founder thanked sponsors, registered schools, saying, “Innovate 2023 would have been impossible with you all, thanks much and God bless, see you all next year, for a bigger and better Innovate, 2024, here we come.

B Bright Kids is an organization that is focus on equipping kids with 21st century skills and impacting them with problem solving skills, the ability to critically think and be confident in their individual ability.