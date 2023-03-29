Stage set for Otti to receive Certificate of Return from INEC

By Steve Oko

The stage is fully set for Abia Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti to be issued with a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Otti, the candidate of the Labour Party, was declared winner of the March 18 governorship poll in the state after polling 175,467 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Okey Ahiwe of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who scored 88,529 votes.

Information from INEC said Otti would receive his certificate of return by 4:00 pm today ( Wednesday) at the Media Centre inside the premises of INEC Umuahia.

When our Correspondent visited the venue, the hall had been fully decorated ahead of the commencement time.

The green carpet had equally been laid in the middle of the hall and everywhere looked lively.

Administrative Secretary, Clement Oha told our Correspondent that everything was set for the event.

He confirmed that the certificate of return would be handed over to Otti by INEC National Commissioner who would come in from Ebonyi State where he had gone for a similar function.

Earlier, the Head, of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs Rebecca Jim, told our Correspondent that the state house of assembly members-elect would receive their own certificate of return tomorrow ( Thursday) at the International Conference Centre Umuahia.

Otti’s emergence as Governor-elect has triggered jubilation and joy across the state even as individuals and groups from across party lines have continued to send in their congratulatory messages.

Expectations are high that Otti when sworn in, would re-build Abia from the ruins of under-development.