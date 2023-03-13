Speaking under alcohol’s influence ‘ll ruin you, Atiku warns Wike

••• says Rivers gov still sulking after loss of PDP ticket

By John Alechenu

THE presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has cautioned the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, against speaking under the influence of alcohol.

Atiku gave the words of caution in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, in Abuja, yesterday, in response to comments made by the governor while addressing his supporters, in Port Harcourt.

He said: “Wike had, while addressing supporters at the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State on Friday, stated that he was drinking a 40-year-old whiskey while he was watching members of his own party on TV protesting electoral fraud of February 25 in Abuja.

“‘As they were protesting, I just sat down and took a 40-year whisky. I called some of my friends and opened the 40-year-old whisky as they were protesting’.

“Governor Wike has confirmed what we all know. That he is a drunkard. The protest that was led by Waziri Atiku Abubakar on Monday, March 6, was against the stealing of the mandate of the Nigerian people, which in itself was a noble cause.

“For the sake of clarity, the protest occurred around 11.30am. Governor Wike says he was drinking whisky during the protest at 11.30am on a Monday.

“This reveals the sort of man he is — a dipsomaniac who abandons his official duties on Monday morning to binge on whisky.

“This explains the reason for his coarse voice, which is similar to that of a motor park tout.

“It is obvious that Governor Wike also dances under the influence of alcohol. No wonder it is characterised by aesthetic vulgarity.

“Wike’s vituperations and wailings had nothing to do with ensuring that the South produced the next President.

“Wike’s grouse with Waziri Atiku Abubakar has nothing to do with zoning. He is only wailing because he lost the presidential ticket of the PDP in a fair contest.

“After losing, he deceived four other governors to join his futile campaign.

“Three governors of the G5 failed woefully at their senatorial elections, including Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who, as a sitting governor, came a distant third in the Abia South senatorial election.

“For Governor Seyi Makinde, his ambition is hanging by a thread after his misadventure cost the PDP to lose all three senatorial elections.

“Wike has not held a single meeting with his G5 members having dumped them since their defeat.

“He has been rejoicing over the outcome of the polls even though his men have all lost.

“This is the sort of man he is, and yet he claims not to be committing anti-party infractions.”