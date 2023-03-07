Speakership: Clamour for Abbas Tajudeenn heightens in Northwest 

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

As the nation awaits the 10th National Assembly, groups in Kaduna have intensified the call for Hon. (Dr) Abbas Tajudeen, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Land Transport who represents Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State under the All Progressive Congress (APC) to be considered as the next Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.

The groups said he has among others, gathered enough experience with an unblemished record in the House of Representatives from 2011 in the 7th Assembly to date.

The groups in a statement jointly signed by Barrister Aysha Ahmad Muhammad and Hon Tijjani Bambale of Youth Initiative for Peaceful Development issued to journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday, called on other contenders for the position to forget their ambition for now and rally round Hon.Tajuddeen for the continued progress and development of the House and Nigeria in general.

They said leadership in the art of law making at that level needed a man of experience in the capacity of Hon Abbas Tajuddeen who has a solid grassroots support as was exemplified in the last February election, even as he enjoyed goodwill and support from a large number of lawmakers in the National Assembly.

The statement read in parts:”Dr. Tajuddeen like every other legislator and candidate that scaled through the primary election and national parliamentary election on February 25th, 2023. He is among the few lawmakers in the 9th National Assembly that stand out in legislative activities and constituency programme and projects.

He sponsored several bills and motions as well as carried out several constituency projects in his constituency.”

“On bills sponsorship, Tajudfeen seems to be first to none in the 9th House of Representative having sponsored 75 bills within the life of the National Assembly.”

“The bills he sponsored have direct and indirect positive impacts on his constituents and across the nation, Nigeria. The bills are at various stages. While many of them have passed 1st, 2nd and 3rd Reading. Some of them have also been passed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“President Buhari recently signed into law National Blood Transfusion Bill and a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Nigeria Council for Management Development Act Cap N99 Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and National Centre for Economic Management and Administration Act Cap. N14 Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Enact the Nigeria Council for Management Development Bill 2021 and for Related Matters (HB 1119). These were sponsored by Dr. Tajudeen.”

“Similarly, Buhari had few months ago signed into law 21 Federal Medical Centres across the country. 18 out of these medical centres were sponsored by Dr. Abbas Tajudeen.. The 21 Federal Medical Centres signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari include,. Federal Medical Centre, Abeoku, Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Federal Medical Centre, AwareFederal Medical Centre, Bida, Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu,Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Meta, Federal Medical Centre, Gusau,Federal Medical Centre, Ado-Ekiti and Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.”

Others are;Federal Medical Centre, Keffi

,Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja,Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi,Federal Medical Centre, Nguru,Federal Medical Centre, Owerri,Federal Medical Centre, Owo

, Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Federal Medical Centre, Wase,Federal Medical Centre, Yenegoa and Federal Medical Centre, Hong.

Apart from FMC Abuja, FMC Wase and FMC Hong, all other Federal Medical Centres listed above were sponsored by Dr. Abbas Tajuddeen.”

“MOTIONS:Multiple statutory violations by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and need for Legislative Intervention to Foster Fiscal Responsibility.Urgent need to regulate the uncoordinated establishment of Pharmaceutical shops and Medical Clinics in Nigeria.Need to Investigate the Congestion and Double Parking of Trailers at Maraban Jos in Igabi Local Government and Tafa in Kagarko Local Government Areas of Kaduna State along Zaria – Kaduna – Abuja Express way.”

“Urgent need to initiate Strict measures to address the Menace of Overloading of commercial vehicles on Nigerian Roads.

Need to regulate visiting Lecturing by the National Universities Commission (NUC)

The Need to stop Medical Officers in Public Service of the Federation from Engaging in private Medical Practice for personal gains.

The Need for Federal Government to re visit the return of toll gates in our Federal Highways for effective maintenance and enhanced security .”

“The need for FIRS and other relevant Revenue Generating agencies to employ the use of biometrics in establishing, ascertaining and assessing ownership of Landed properties in Federal Capital Abuja for the purpose of tax and other related matters.”

“The need to investigate the alleged cover-up by the office of the Accountant General of the Federation and Federal Ministry of Finance on persons involved with inflating salary/wages of MDA staff as a fallout of the recently introduced IPPIS system. Urgent need for the House to intervene in the brewing crisis between the Federal Government and ASUU on the implementation of the integrated payroll and personal information system IPPIS in Federal Universities.”

“CAPITAL PROJECTSZaria Federal Constituency which Tajudeen represents consists of 13 wards and there are projects executed by this lawmaker on each of these wards (2019 to 2023).Construction and Equipping of Primary Health Center Bizara, Dambo Ward, Zaria

Construction and Equipping of Modern ICT Centre Amaru, Kwarbai A Ward, Zaria

Construction of 2Blocks of 6Class rooms JSS Dallatu, Dutsen Abba ;Ward,Construction of Solar Powered Borehole with 20,000 Litres Steel Overhead Tank at Magume, Tukur Tukur Ward, Zaria.”

“Road Rehabilitation from Anguwan Kaya Junction to FCE Junction, Anguwa Kaya, Gyallesu ward, Zaria and hundreds of numerous others which time and space may not allowed us to enumerate.”