Southern Kaduna Youth root for Uba Sani 

Senator Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Ahead of the March 11th gubernatorial election in Kaduna State ,the Southern Kaduna Youth Stakeholders Forum, has endorsed Kaduna state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Uba Sani and his running mate, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe.

While addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Monday,Chairman Southern Kaduna Youth Stakeholders Forum, Chief Mock Samuel Kure, said Uba Sani was the best candidate to deliver if voted by the people of Kaduna State.

“The APC governorship candidate as first timer at the National Assembly sponsored many bills and initiated human development programs which have direct bearing to his constituents,” he said.

He appealed to the people of Kaduna state especially Southern Kaduna to come out enmass and vote Uba Sani/Hadiza Balarabe joint guber ticket for massive rural and urban transformation.

”Looking at the number of bills he sponsored as a first termer in the Senate and the human developmental programs he initiated that has direct bearing to the people of his district, such as the provision of scholarship to students, the first Senator in the history of our state to draw a project worth N4bn to his Constituency, that is the Faculty of Engineering at the Kaduna State University, currently under construction at the permanent site”

“Senator Uba Sani brought at least a physical project in all the 7 Local Government at makes up his Constituency, ranging from Youth neighborhood/sports Centre to Skill acquisitions centers, to the training of more than 1,000 fish farmers and equipping them with the necessary start-up kits, so also in health”.

“He has consistently maintained that the present administration’s Urban Renewal Programme has now given a new lift to the city center and its adjoining communities, it is now time for these massive developmental projects to be taken to the rural communities which the Southern Kaduna Communities fall under.”

“In view of the foregoing, we the Southern Kaduna Youth Stakeholders Forum arising from a meeting today have resolved as follows: We have adopted Sen. Uba Sani the Candidate under the platform of the APC as our gubernatorial Candidate in the March 11th governorship election for the fact that we cannot afford to lose touch with the center as it is crystal clear that the man Sen. Uba Sani is the man to beat in this election, we as a people have played the opposition role for so long and have not benefitted from it, the reason why we have been retrogressing” Kure said.

”We have resolved to take advantage of our numbers and to mobilize as many votes as possible to see that he comes out victorious, we are going to prove a point that we are neither a people of ethnic nor religious biases.”

“We are going to engage him even after he has won and subsequently sworn -in to make sure he delivers his promises made to the people of Kaduna State especially the Southern Kaduna People,” Kure said.