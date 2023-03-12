Southern Kaduna killings: We ‘ll deal with attackers – Police

…Police, military repelling terrorists attack

…Say security forces on top of the situation

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The police in Kaduna have assured that all culprits involved in the fresh Southern Kaduna killings would be severely dealt with in accordance to the law.

In a phone conversation with journalists, spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command, Muhammad Jalige said it was true the gunmen attacked the Southern Kaduna Community in early hours of Sunday morning.

“The security forces are on top of the situation,” he assured.

He said ” fom the briefing i received from the Area Commander, trouble started a couple of days ago, when a boy rearing cattle was murdered.We have been trying to manage the situation while investigating the sad occurrence before trouble broke out.”

“A joint security team will be combing the bushes in the area Sunday afternoon to search for bodies, if therev is any.asThey will also apprehend the suspects responsible for the killings.”

“We are on top of the situation and all the hoodlums responsible would be rounded up.”

“But for the timely intervention of joint security personnel coordinated by the Area Commander, the terrorists would have had a field day.”

“Repelling the hoodlums was a tedious task for our security agencies, but they were successful as the terrorists scampered away from the scene.”

The police said they were confident their operatives would ensure a successful operation.