Southern Kaduna Killings: LP’s Asake urges govt to fish out perpetrators 

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Kaduna state, Hon. Jonathan Asake, has called for calm in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State after an attack on Saturday night that claimed the lives of 17 people.

While expressing shock at the attack, Asake condoled with the deceased families and prayed for the reposed of the souls of the victims.

James Swam, Media Aide to Jonathan Asake, in a statement on Sunday, stated that Hon. Asake also called on Governor Nasir El-rufai to be bold and develop the political will to solve the lingering case of incessant Killings in the local government in particular and the state in general.

Asake decried a situation where innocent old men and women as well as little children would be attacked and killed in their sleep, describing it as a barbaric act which should never be condone in any sane society under the rule of law.

He lamented that the attack, suspected to have been carried out by terrorists who have continued to invade and displace hapless and defenceless communities unprovoked with inpunity, has become a regular affair in the communities around the local government.

The governorship candidate urged the Kaduna state government to act fast against the perpetrators of last Saturday’s inhumanity against man to serve as deterrent to other criminal elements in the society, and to forestall reprisal in other communities.

Asake also said that the security agencies must swing into action immediately by arresting and prosecuting those criminal bandits suspected to have murdered the 17 villagers in Ungwan Wakili of Zangon Kataf LGA.

According to him, it is only when the long arms of the law is seen to have acted against criminality that criminals would fear commiting crimes.

The LP candidate appealed to the various communities in the local government to live in peace and harmony irrespective of ethnicity and religion, saying this is the only panacea to development.