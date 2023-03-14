Southern Kaduna killings: John Ayuba seeks arrest of attackers

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial running mate to Isa Ashiru, Dr. John Ayuba, has called on security agencies to go after the attackers of Unguwan Wakili in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area to face the full wrath of the law.

In a statement issued to journalists in Kaduna, Ayuba called for a thorough investigation into the causes with a view to ensure the restoration of peace in the affected communities.

“Bringing the perpetrators to book will forestall future occurrences in the area and the state….I received with shock the unfortunate attack on the hapless citizens of Ungwan Wakili in Zangon Kataf LGA of our dear state, between Saturday 11th and the early hours of Sunday 12th March 2023 which claimed 17 innocent lives and left scores of others injured and displaced.”

“I, therefore, condemn in the strongest terms the attack and call on the security agencies to go after the perpetrators and conduct a thorough investigation into the causes so that they are made to face the full wrath of the law, while measures to forestall future occurrences must be adopted forthwith.”

“I commiserate with the government and people of Zangon-Kataf, particularly the Atyap Chiefdom, over the loss of loved ones and property.I appeal to them to remain calm and vigilant.

Ayuba called on the federal and state governments to direct the relevant emergency agencies to immediately provide relief materials to the displaced to forestall any humanitarian crisis in the affected areas.

He prayed that God

grant the departed eternal rest, healing to those injured, and comfort to those who lost loved ones.

He said with the right and responsive leadership in the state, such challenges can be nipped in the bud.

Ayuba called on electorates to elect only leaders who have demonstrated the willingness and capacity to restore security, peace, unity, and progress in the state come March 18, 2023.