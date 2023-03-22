South West IPAC meets, Charts way forward

The Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, met on Wednesday at Adolak Hotel in Osogbo, Osun State capital to xray the just concluded general elections in the country.

At the meeting, the council urge south west state rise up to the occasion politically, saying the region has been relegated in the scheme of things politically and economically.

The council noted that South West used to be central point of Nigeria’s politics had been grossly relegated due to lack of cohesion and coordination by our leaders. But we have firm believe that with strategic alliance by leaders of thought, the region will regain its lost glory.

In a communique read by the Zonal Chairman of the council, Hon. Adewale Adebayo, after the meeting, the council lauded the performance of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the Presidential and National Assembly election, Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the country.

The council urged INEC to address the shortcomings and complaints raised by political parties and their candidates in future elections.

“What Prof. Mahmud Yakubu has done despite the hurdles deserves commendation and not condemnation”

“We urged aggrieved Candidates and Political Parties in the just concluded Presidential Election, National Assembly Election, and the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections to seek redress in the Court, follow the laid down procedures and lodge their complaints to avoid creating tension and causing disaffection amongst Nigerians across tribal and political divides”

“We hereby frowned at candidates making inflammatory comments even when they have filed their case at the tribunal”.

“The council in the South West congratulates Senator Bola Tinubu on his victory in the February 25 presidential election on his emergence as the winner of the just-concluded presidential election in Nigeria.

” Our best wishes to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other candidates of various political parties for their successful outing at the just concluded elections.

“We urge those elected to make their mandate a pride of the south west region”.

The chairmen at the meeting includes Mr Samson Okusanya( Ogun), Hon Adewale Adebayo ( Osun), Mr Jaiyeola Olusegun Mobolaji( Lagos), Mr Owoola Daramola( Ekiti), Apostle Dare Ojo ( Oyo) and Mr Olaoluwa Adesanya ( Ondo).