South-East likely to get Senate President as APC balances power

With the results of the National Assembly election so far declared, there is no doubt that the ruling All Progressives Congress is still in firm control of the national assembly having won the majority of the seats across the two chambers, the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Details of the results showed that 423 seats out of the total 469 that made up the 109 in the Senate and the 360 in the House respectively, have been won by 8 different political parties, remaining 46 senatorial and constituencies where supplementary polls are expected to hold next week.

Statistics from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) indicated that 98 out of 109 seats have been declared in the Senate, won by 7 political parties while in the House of Representatives, 8 parties have won 325 out of 360 seats.

The details further showed that APC secured 57 in the Senate so far; APGA 1; LP 6; NNPP 2; PDP 29; SDP 2 and YPP 1.

Similarly in the House of Representatives, the ADC got 2 seats; APC 162; APGA 4; LP 34; NNPP 18; PDP 102; SDP 2 and YPP 1.

The figures no doubts put the ruling APC in charge of the affairs of the national assembly. This ultimately means that the party will form the leadership of both chambers.

Sunday Vanguard reliably gathered that some aspirants have already started compiling names of the members-elect for strategic meetings and campaigns.

Of more importance were the name of the returnees in the current 9th assembly and the re-elected former lawmakers who are already familiar with the politics of House.

A source which craved anonymity told the paper that barring any last minute eventuality, APC will release the zoning arrangements for the offices especially that of the Senate President and the Speaker of the House before the end of this week.

Sunday Vanguard also gathered that the offices of the deputy Senate President and the deputy speaker of the House might be a battle between the south south region and north central equally.

But according to another source, the arrangement does not sit well with the current deputy speaker of the House, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase who is from Plateau State, north central zone.

He said that Wase is seriously angling to succeed his boss, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila but it remains to be seen how the power sharing goes eventually.