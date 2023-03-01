Soto Gallery showcases Fadairo’s art work in Nigeria

By Gabriel Olawale

Soto Gallery is set to commence the exhibition of ‘What We Don’t See’ in an attempt to take a close and comprehensive look at the illustrious career of the Beninese master, Ludovic Fadairo.

The exhibition, which will run from March 4 to April 2 at Soto Gallery in Ikoyi, Lagos, will be the first major survey of Fadairo’s work in Nigeria and English-speaking West Africa.

Speaking during a press conference, Director of Soto Gallery, Tola Akerele, said that the exercise will help to begin the process of reevaluating Fadairo’s place in the canon of African art.

“We’re incredibly honored to present Ludovic Fadairo’s work for the first time in Nigeria. He is a pioneer whose contributions, given due assessment, should remain relevant for at least another few generations. His paintings have been shown in the great art capitals of the world, so we consider this exhibition evidence of Lagos’s rising esteem as well as a significant achievement for Soto Gallery.

She hinted that ‘What We Don’t See’ takes a close and comprehensive look at the illustrious career of the Beninese master, Ludovic Fadairo. “At 75, his practice spans over four decades, and his output ranks among the most prodigious in contemporary art within and beyond Africa.

“A well-known and respected figure within artistic and intellectual circles in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, he will be making his Nigerian debut with a selection of works that showcase the artist’s unflagging vitality over the years and his continued interest in the interplay between the creative and the spiritual.”

Expressing his excitement, Master Ludovic Fadairo said that most of his work portrays the fact that God is everywhere and in everything, even though people may not see him.

“I tried to look for God in everything, this is a spiritual world where you hear things others don’t hear.” Some of my paintings bring meaning to people of today and tomorrow so that they can understand that God is everywhere.

“We refuse to see God because a lot of people have different ways of communicating with him.” “When I see what other people don’t see, I interpret it in images for people to understand.”

Born on August 21, 1947, at Zinvie, Fadairo is a Beninese master respected in the contemporary African art scene and indeed the world. He had a traditional education at the Art School in Amsterdam, returned soon after, and developed a unique language in trans materiality and texture.

Fadairo’s oeuvre encompasses painting, installation, sculpture, and works in mixed media. He seeks to understand the media he employs, which range from the traditional to the highly unorthodox including chalks and natural pigments.

His 3-dimensional figures are imaginative, emotive, and charged with immediacy. Fadairo’s perfect control of detail emerges and develops as the artist breathes life into various symbols and compelling themes. Fadairo’s work has been exhibited across Europe and Asia.