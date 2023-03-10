Solve BVAS challenges before rescheduled guber poll, Alex Otti tells INEC

Otti

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Abia State, Alex Otti, has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to sort challenges with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) before the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.

Recall that the electoral umpire has been criticized following the failure of BVAS to transmit a significant number of election results from polling units in real time during the February 25 presidential election as promised by the Commission beforehand.

Speaking on his chances of winning the Abia governorship poll during an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, Otti said he still believes BVAS is a game changer but asked INEC to fix the problem with the devices.

“Despite the discussions about BVAS and all that, I still believe BVAS is a game changer and I believe that something must have gone wrong and it has to be fixed. INEC needs to redeem its image because a lot of us were very hopeful and excited that votes would count this time.

“I followed the election in Ekiti and Osun, what happened on the 25th is not a representation of what happened in Ekiti and Osun. So, my plea is that INEC should solve the problem before the election of March 18,” Otti said.