Soludo did not spend N3.5bn on vote buying – Aide

Mr Christian Aburime, Press Secretary to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, has debunked rumours making round that his principal spent a whooping N3.5 billion to execute the March 18 House of Assembly election in the State.

Aburime, in a statement issued in Awka on Monday, described the piece of information as satanic, despicable and illogical as N3.5 billion could not be disbursed at a time when the society was passing through a crunchy cashless phase.

He said Soludo did not need to buy votes to win an election. He is a democrat who enjoys the overwhelming support of the good people of Anambra State.

Aburime said the bogus claims by the authors are a figment of their imagination and should be disregarded by the general public.

According to him, the attention of the Government of Anambra has been drawn to a false publication being peddled in some sections of the media bordering on vote buying.

“The allegation is further baseless against the background that it is coming at a time of acute shortage of cash due to the Federal Government’s Naira Redesign Policy which sadly exposes the devilish intentions of the writer(s).

Anambra people are advised to disregard the group which made the allegations as it had been known to be serial blackmailers over the years and do not serve any useful purpose to society.

