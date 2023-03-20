Soludo denies spending N3.5b to buy House of Assembly votes

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State government has denied the allegation that it spent a whooping N3.5 billion to buy votes during the just concluded House of Assembly election in the state.

The ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the state won 17 of the 30 seats, while the Labour Party, LP, won eight seats. The YPP and PDP won three and two seats respectively..

Before the election, an Onitsha-based human rights group had alleged that the state government spent N3.5 billion to buy votes to ensure that it controlled majority in the state legislature.

But Governor Chukwuma Soludo, through his press secretary, Mr Christian Aburime described the allegation as the figment of the imagination of the authors and wondered how such a thing could be possible under the prevailing economic situation in the country.

Aburime said: “The attention of the Government of Anambra State has been drawn to a false publication being peddled in some sections of the media. The report alleging that Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo-led administration spent a whooping 3.5 billion naira to execute the State House of Assembly election is not only untrue, but highly despicable and illogical.

“The allegation is baseless against the background that it is coming at a time of acute shortage of cash due to the Federal Government’s naira redesign policy, which sadly exposes the devilish intentions of the writer(s).”

He urged the people of the state to disregard the allegation, stating that the people behind it had been known to be “serial blackmailers over the years who do not serve any useful purpose to the society”.

According to the press secretary, Governor Soludo does not need to buy votes to win elections, describing him as a democrat who enjoys the overwhelming support of the people of Anambra State.