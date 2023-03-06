Soludo denies meeting with Tinubu over Peter Obi

By Vincent Ujumadu

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has denied reports that he held a meeting with president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), at Imo State Government House, Owerri, on how to stop the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, from pursuing the process to reclaim the mandate through court.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, after polling 8,794,726.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, scored 6.96 million votes to come second, while Peter Obi of LP polled 6.1 million votes to come third, according to INEC announcement.

A report being circulated said a helicopter allegedly flew into Awka by 1:30am on Sunday and took Soludo to a secret meeting at Government House, Owerri.

Details of the said meeting were not known, but it was gathered that Tinubu was said to be expressing concern about the growing popularity of Peter Obi and solicited the help of Soludo to find a solution to the problem.

In his reaction, however, Governor Soludo, through his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, said the allegations were false and nauseating.

According to Aburime, the governor has been in Anambra State engaging stakeholders for the forthcoming House of Assembly election on Saturday.

“The general public is advised to disregard the allegations. Ndi Anambra should also disregard all the insinuations and come out to vote massively for APGA this Saturday for the State House of Assembly election in order to sustain the developmental strides of the present administration of Governor Soludo.

“If certain people could sit somewhere and cook up a story of this nature, it becomes highly reprehensible and certainly deserves to be condemned by every right thinking person,” he said.

Aburime described the allegation as a ploy to cause chaos during the forthcoming state assembly election in the South-East geopolitical zone.

He called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to commence investigation on the alleged report with a view to fishing out those behind it.