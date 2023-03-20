Soldiers kill 2 policemen in Taraba

The Police Command in Taraba has confirmed the killing of two of its personnel by soldiers on Monday in Jalingo.

The command spokesman, Abdullahi Usman, told newsmen that two others were injured and currently receiving treatment.



Usman said investigation would be conducted to ascertain the real cause of the incident.



“The Commissioner of Police, Yusuf Suleiman and the Commander 6 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Frank Etim have met, discussed and agreed that a commission of enquiry be set up to look into the real cause of this incident,” he said.



According to him, the incident occured at a military checkpoint close to the INEC headquarters in Jalingo and the police command at about 8:30 am.



“The soldiers shot two police personnel and went away with their riffle.



“Some proceeded to the command headquarters with guns and sporadically shot in the air, and one police officer who was going off duty was shot and killed instantly.



“Another who was just reporting for duty and did not even know what was happening was also shot the moment they identified him as a policeman,” Usman said.



“As we speak, we have gotten reports that our men who are escorting election results or on various duties are been stopped at military checkpoints and harassed,” he alleged.