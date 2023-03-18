Soldiers arrest unspecified number of thugs in Nsukka

By Christian Odu

Officers of the Nigerian Army have allegedly arrested unspecified number of political thugs in the university town of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Saturday morning.

Though, some media reports put the number of those arrested at 140, a high-ranking police officer who pleaded for anonymity said the thugs arrested by soldiers were only five in number.

This is even as the chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Walter Ozioko, who was accused of hiring the said thugs distanced himself from the incident.

Ozioko, said he had no need to hire hoodlums since his party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, was doing well at the polls in his council area.

However, Vanguard gathered that suspected fake police officers have allegedly taken over polling units at Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The Anglican Bishop of Eha-Amufu Diocese, Rev. Daniel Olinya, who briefed Journalists at the Umuopkara Polling Unit in Imuhu Community, said that suspected fake police personnel on bathroom slippers failed to present an identity card when he requested for it.

The cleric further alleged that thugs who were working for an unnamed political party were intimidating voters who they thought were not voting for their party.

He equally called on the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, to arrest the situation and restore normalcy to the council area.