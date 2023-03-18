Sokoto: Tambuwal wins polling unit with wide margin

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won the polling unit of Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Mr Tambuwal voted at PU 033, GG Day Tambuwal, Tambuwal LGA of the state.

For the gubernatorial election, the PDP polled 294 votes while APC polled 71 votes. In the state assembly, PDP polled 291, while APC polled 75 votes.

While casting his vote, the Governor expressed optimism that the PDP’s governorship candidate, Saidu Umar will emerge victorious adding that the exercise is truly and generally secure and free of rancour.

“There is a lot of improvement when compared with the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should keep to its promise of ensuring all-inclusive elections across the country.

“ Mallam Saidu Umar is the candidate to beat and I’m confident that he will emerge victorious”

He equally urged the people of the state to remain peaceful as they cast their votes.