Sokoto CP warns residents against movements on election day

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The newly posted Commissioner of Police in charge of gubernatorial and state assembly elections in Sokoto State, CP Shettima Zanna has in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police ordered restriction of all vehicular movements on roads from 12 midnight on Friday to 6 pm on election day in the State with the exceptions of those on essential services such as Electoral Observers, accredited media, ambulances and fire fighting vehicles.

” In the same vein, all security aides to VIPs and escort are banned from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling units and collation centres during the Elections. The state-established and private security units, Quasi security outfits are also banned from participating in election security management.” Says CP

“Members of the public are seriously warned to adhere strictly with the restriction order and any person or group of persons that attempt to test our will by engaging in political violence or violating this order will be dealt with decisively”

“Parents are advised to discourage their children and wards accordingly. The CP is assuring the residents of Sokoto State that the Nigeria Police Force will coordinate effectively with other security agencies in the state and collaborate with the leadership of INEC in guaranteeing a safe and secure space for the citizens to freely exercise their electoral franchise.”

According to the commissioner, the public can contact the Command control room via contact number 07068848035 for any emergency or distress.