Soft porn needed in Nollywood movies but– Sharon Francis

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, Sharon Oluchi Francis, doesn’t take prisoners when it comes to expressing her feelings. When asked in a chat with Potpourri hpow she sees injection of soft sex scenes into Nollywood films, she was as emphatic as she was affirmative.

“Sex sells in every career in the world,” she began. “But coming to my own perspective, it’s better to keep sexual actions on a low mode in movies because there are so many important messages to send to the world besides sex.”

“Soft porn in a movie like I said is needed. But the truth is that injection of it limitlessly makes it lose its meaning and vibe to the audience. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve shot a scene bra-less in Nollywood. The more you lead them on with little of everything, the more they expect from you because a black man’s mentality is something you need to understand to pull it through in showbiz,” she added.

The beautiful alumna of Delta State University on several occasions had been on the end of criticism for flaunting her endowments. But to her, it is her life and no one has the right to tell her what to do.

“One of my greatest assets happens to be my body and no celebrity could pull it through without consciously or unconsciously sending wrong signals. I love to flaunt what I have and as much as some might find it wrong, I’ll always make sure that I always do it in a way that would make at least…sixty percent of my fans see it as a turn-on,” she declared.