Socioafrica born through pains, struggles – Medayedupin

Socioafrica is a Nigerian app developed with the aim to share information, photos, and videos as well market goods and services to the teeming users around the world. According to Oluwaseun Medayedupin the founder and Chief Executive Officer, the social media app was launched in 2021. The platform exists to help end users connect digitally with friends, colleagues, family members, and like-minded individuals they might never have met in person. In a recent interview, he unveiled how and what led to the establishment of Socioafrica.

“I built socioafrica while I was in the university from my dorm room. I started the platform with the aim of bringing people around me closer. “I grew up in a middleclass neighborhood and family. To be honest, I never liked my neighborhood because most people there were not educated or ‘techfancy’.

“It was really hard for me after I lost my father. I really struggled to feed myself while I was in the university, but I believe that if I didn’t go through those pains, socioafrica would have never come to life. I literally built socioafrica on my sorrows, tears and blood”, he says.

With their main operations based in Lagos, Socioafrica is committed to building technologies that connect people and grow communities. Despite having no prior entrepreneurial foundation, Oluwaseun has been able to take the brand to where it is now.

“My parents weren’t entrepreneurs, my father was a simple accountant before he passed on and my mum is a trader. I built my entrepreneurial spirit myself because I had no choice, I had to take that path. It was either this path or a 9-5 job and I’d rather earn passive income than earned income,” he says.

Speaking on how it started, “I could remember when I started socioafrica, I was so obsessed with Mark Zuckerberg. I kept reading about how he started Facebook and how Facebook grew to what it is today. This platform has given me purpose, I feel like socioafrica is my contribution to society and I hope Socioafrica impact the lives of all Africans out there” he stated.

He continued that his early mentors and influences were Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, adding that “what sets socioafrica from other brands is that we are unique and we remain committed to serving Africans & empowering the socio economic standards of every African. I’m not changing my narratives, socioafrica remains, I love the niche, and it’s the first of its kind & a net contribution to Africa’s society,” he concludes.