Social media influencer, Pamilerin refutes sponsoring online attack on Rhodes-Vivour

Social media influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke has debunked reports claiming he has been paid to sponsor online attacks on Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Rhodes-Vivour had come under severe criticism on social media in his ambition to be the next governor of Lagos state.

The popularity of the LP candidate had increased in the wake of Peter Obi’s victory in Lagos in the presidential election, with supporters of the party motivated to continue on such path in the March 11 governorship election.

Pamilerin, who has been accused of leading the online attack against Rhodes-Vivour, refuted the claim, saying he will never attack any tribe for any selfish reason.

He wrote, “DISCLAIMER:

I Pamilerin Adegoke, I have nothing to do with the

@GRVlagos

attacks on social media.

Gbadebo is someone I know personally and I respect.

I have friends across board and I know where to draw the line.