Social justice key to national integration, devt —Idigbe

By Henry Ojelu

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Dr. Anthony Idigbe, weekend, said there can be no development and national integration without social justice.

Idigbe, Senior Partner at the law firm of Punuka Attorneys and Solicitors, stated this in a convocation lecture he delivered at the Christopher University, Mowe, Ogun State, during the institution’s First, Second and Third Convocation ceremony.

Idigbe said national integration is crucial for the stability and prosperity of any country and requires the coming together of ethnic, linguistic, religious and regional groups to promote unity and cohesiveness.

He said: “We are ultimately responsible for developing our country, Nigeria. As with the digital transformation of businesses, innovation in social re-engineering, justice and ethical reorientation towards national integration need not come from politicians and government.

“It can come from the people as norm entrepreneurs working individually and collaboratively to generate and cascade the norms by the socialisation of a critical mass of norm leaders who will then socialise the rest of the population into adopting and internalising the norms.”