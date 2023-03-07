SMEs can transform Nigeria’s economy, says Sandra Chukwudozie

Nigerian cleantech entrepreneur and corporate executive, Sandra Chukwudozie has said that small and medium -sized enterprises (SMEs) can transform Nigeria’s economic landscape if given the enabling policies.

Chukwudozie noted that SMEs can play a crucial role in driving Nigeria’s struggling economy while calling for support from the government.

Sandra, the founder and CEO of Salpha Energy however urged the government so support small scale business.

According to her, SMEs create job opportunities which in turn have a positive effect in the country’s economy.

“As an SME owner myself, I believe that small and medium-sized enterprises can play a crucial role in driving Nigeria’s struggling economy,” said Chukwudozie.

“By creating jobs, contributing to economic growth, and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, SMEs have the potential to transform Nigeria’s economic landscape. However, they need support from the government in terms of funding, access to credit, and policies that encourage business growth.”