Singer Seyi Vibez loses mother

Popular Nigerian signer, Balogun Oluwaseyi, better known as Seyi Vibez, has lost his mother.

He took to his Instagram page on Thursday to announce her demise describing it was the “darkest day of my life”.

Although the singer did not disclose the cause of his mum’s death, he professed his “eternal” love for her.

“Today the Darkest day of my life💔💔💔,” he wrote.

“March 16 I lost my ancestor!🕊️ Love you till I go six feet mum❗RIP 🕯️.”

Meanwhile, condolence messages have been pouring in for the singer since he announced the passing of his mum.

Seyi Vibez has continued to pull the weight of fame in the music industry with several hit songs. He has also collaborated with some notable names in the music industry.

The Ketu-born singer connects himself with the street with his ingenious style of music.

In 2021, he released songs like ‘Normally’, ‘Bamishe’, and ‘Professor Peller’.

Last year, the musician dropped ‘Billion Dollar Baby,’ his 11-song album, which included hit tracks such as ‘Chance’, ‘Bullion Van’, and ‘+234’.