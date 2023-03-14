Signature Bank denies closure of US branch

Banking hall

Signature Bank Limited has dismissed the report on the closure of its United States branch by the US financial regulators, saying that the bank does not have any affiliation or connection with the bank in question.

In a statement the bank said, “The attention of the bank has been drawn to recent news surrounding the closure of Signature Bank, New York, by US financial regulators on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

“For purposes of clarity, we wish to inform the general public that Signature Bank Limited has no affiliation, relationship, or connection (business or otherwise) with Signature Bank, New York, or any other bank outside of Nigeria.

“Signature Bank Limited is a wholly owned Nigerian bank that officially opened to customers on November 21, 2022, with its Head Office in Abuja. Signature Bank Limited has put in place robust technology and digital banking channels that will ensure customers can access its services from the comfort of their homes, offices, or at leisure.

“Signature Bank Limited is committed to deliver banking to every Nigerian’s doorstep through digital channels and a focus on service excellence and customer centricity.”